USDQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00006286 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00077844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00325049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 185.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029653 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,290 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

