V-ID Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.05227382 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00056900 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031414 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,058,012 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

