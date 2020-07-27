v.systems Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $54.48 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,964,375,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,517,480 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

