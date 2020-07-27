Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,259,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

