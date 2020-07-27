Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

VUG traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.26. The company had a trading volume of 675,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

