Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,019 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $47,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,431. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

