Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,789,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. 4,111,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.