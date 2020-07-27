Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 10.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 982.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,755,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 104,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.