VectorAI One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $3,648.23 and approximately $19.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VectorAI has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.03136659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.32 or 0.02495680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00483996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00785298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00683643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

