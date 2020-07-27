Veles Hits One Day Volume of $202,640.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $87,633.21 and approximately $202,640.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.03136659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.32 or 0.02495680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00483996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00785298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00683643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,341,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,550 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

