VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Tops $365,035.44

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $365,035.44 and approximately $350.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00484848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.86 or 1.00760462 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000863 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,866,468 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.