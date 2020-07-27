Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.71-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

