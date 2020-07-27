Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,272. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

