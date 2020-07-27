VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Trading 6.5% Higher

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.76, 106,792 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $751,970.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 550,685 shares of company stock worth $3,000,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VOXX International by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

