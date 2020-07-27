Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watford will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

