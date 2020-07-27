Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.
In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watford will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Watford
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
