Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.27

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.27 and last traded at $230.27, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.