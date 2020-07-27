Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1) recently:

7/21/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €153.00 ($171.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €172.00 ($193.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €147.00 ($165.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($174.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €141.00 ($158.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €167.00 ($187.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse stock traded down €1.35 ($1.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €166.95 ($187.58). 331,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. Deutsche Boerse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a fifty-two week high of €169.90 ($190.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

