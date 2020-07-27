Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 760.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 58,565 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 210,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,179,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,308,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

