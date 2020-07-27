Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $18.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 3,953,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

