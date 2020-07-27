Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.57. Westrock reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,908. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westrock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

