Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.16. 760,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

