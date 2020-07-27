WINk (WIN) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, WINk has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $23.57 million and $2.22 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002171 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

