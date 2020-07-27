Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 7%

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.85, 1,212,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 816,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTC. Northland Securities lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $41,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,940.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at $792,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $152,628 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.