Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 9% Higher

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.77, 1,142,911 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 660,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $48.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 1,501.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

