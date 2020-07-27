XYO (XYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $98,169.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). XYO has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $98,169.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.09 or 0.05238320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031501 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, YoBit, DEx.top, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

