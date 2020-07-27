Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 6.5% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.22, 376,839 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 234,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $783,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

