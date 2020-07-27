Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce $25.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $24.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.90 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.85 million, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $100.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.55. 12,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,367. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.