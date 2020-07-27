Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.07). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 857,293 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 232,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,179. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

