Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.54). Prevail Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL remained flat at $$15.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,179. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 14.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

