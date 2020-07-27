Zacks: Analysts Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. AON reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.02. 1,315,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,136. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.