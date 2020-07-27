Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.45). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATB. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,458. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.77. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

