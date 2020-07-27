Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 75.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 152,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

