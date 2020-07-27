Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $18.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $4.24 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $92.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.69 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $315.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 488,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,458 shares of company stock worth $6,954,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,801,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 246.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389,350 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,274,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.