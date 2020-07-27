Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. 1,463,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,571. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 598,713 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.