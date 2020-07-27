Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $380,992,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after buying an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $161,686,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,864. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

