Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 504,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

