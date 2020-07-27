Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $77.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $79.42 million. AppFolio posted sales of $63.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $314.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $318.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. 58,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,412. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AppFolio by 143.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

