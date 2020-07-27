Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Embraer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 24.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Embraer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Embraer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 93,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,680. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

