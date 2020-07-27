Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 278,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

