Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.76). Hertz Global posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTZ. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 518,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,512,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820,421. The company has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.