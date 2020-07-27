Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post $594.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $777.20 million. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,316. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

