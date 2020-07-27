Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $11.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 848,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

