Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to Post $8.82 EPS

Analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.03. Cable One posted earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $41.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.44 to $46.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $41.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.98 to $45.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $23.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,797.54. 17,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,677. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,703.15. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

