Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 144.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 247,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.