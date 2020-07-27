Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

