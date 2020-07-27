Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.44). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 169,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

