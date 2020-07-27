Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

