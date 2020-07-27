Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.09). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

