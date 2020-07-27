Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $609.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.80 million. TopBuild reported sales of $660.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.87. 244,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,177. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

