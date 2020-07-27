Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $110,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 27,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $948.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

